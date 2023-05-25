0.20.8 (May 25)
New:
- Added zoom closer toggle to graphical settings as requested in the forum
- Added gamepad's right-west, and right-north buttons to jump to taxes and rations.
- Fixed gamepad for mouse click being inconsistent, some were set to be MBR as right-east, other times as right-west.
- Added SL + SR gamepad icons to loading screen tips.
- Added SL + SR gamepad to cycle through loading screen tips.
- Added gamepad jump to region overview filters.
- Added gamepad support for escape radial menu in battle. (system to close is a bit broken)
- Added SL + SR gamepad icons to map change in scenario setup.
- Added SL + SR gamepad icons to map change in mission story.
- Allow players to have no start region in story editor
Fixes:
- Fixed lost peasant not reflecting change unless clicked / small outline color bug in shader
- Fixed screenshots not capturing all of the Army menu items.
- Fixed tutorial so you end the game if you flee in last battle.
- Fixed render chunk crash when canceling a house build
- Fixed a rare crash when going to battle in small and odd regions
- Fixed slow pan screen (hold ctrl + pan screen) from glitching and going backward fast.
- Fixed gamepad holding center-right to end turn.
- Fixed tokens above temporary fog layer
- Fixed raiders from crashing sometimes when they do not advance immediately.
- Fixed drinkers on construction sites after load
- Fixed partial half-house fix that forces neighbor tiles to update after fade
- Fixed several potential event card bugs due to missing sanitization
- Fixed some shortcuts still activating in editor while typing map names
- Fixed a rare town guard army crash.
- Fixed gamepad allowing jump to rations + taxes + end turn when in menus.
- Fixed SL + SR gamepad icons not showing on merchant menu.
- Fixed gamepad hints for zoom + slow cursor being reversed.
- Fixed rare hover over raider army crash
- Fixed flood-fill region type in editor not updating all chunks visibly
- Fixed units falling incorrectly again due to the old runtime
- Fixed some other minor problems with the old runtime we had to revert to
- Fixed AI armies in castles ignoring when enemies are in their regions.
- Fixed overlap of gamepad hints when overview dialog is up.
- Fixed overview dialog hint always showing when gamepad hints are visible.
- Fixed pause menu from opening after it was just closed, which disables gamepad's hold center right to end turn.
- Fixed 'radial controller mode' not resetting after closing escape radial
- Fixed AI double_ration_turn_amount requiring happiness to be used.
- Fixed auto-govern still using neutral AI when it is first pressed.
- Fixed hard lock in a user made map when going to battle in a small region
- Fixed runtime related crash without message when loading a scenario map
- Fixed global morale bug when adding units in army menu
- Fixed incorrect error message when saving a battle map of less than 7 tiles in a region.
- Fixed crash going back from hosting MP battle
- Fixed +/- button in army edit not updating slider limits
- Fixed dynamic player objects not properly rendering boats
- Fixed testing map from editor and returning breaks map render
- Fixed player reported negative drinkers bug
- Fixed sea battle (from river) not allowing placement on water
- Fixed castle battles always executing auto-battles
Changes:
- Speed up menu.
- Modified gamepad taxes + ration decrease button to be right-east.
- Modified gamepad hint for options to be + rather than -, because the button has changed.
- Modified wanderers to spawn 5 - 25 seconds in cases of low FPS (under 50 - under 30).
- optimized cam-shake code (valorous attack)
- changed many editor-specific tile details cached to chunk surface for faster rendering
- Modified auto-govern (player AI) to allow double rations if it has 4 seasons worth of double rations to try to get to 50% happiness.
- Added % to sword description.
- made neutral regions accumulate less wheat over time
- other minor auto govern improvements
- hide GUI tool tips when player uses invisible GUI.
- AI to prioritize clearing wastelands when there are no available fields.
- changed neutral AI to not have huge amounts of wheat in stock after a while
- Disabled mercenaries for raiders and invaders
- removed 'X' button from border army menu
- optimization for castle battle tile calculations
