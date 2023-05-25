0.20.8 (May 25)

Pushing the changes from the beta branch to the default branch!

Thanks for everyone playing the beta branch and giving us feedback.

Let us know if you encounter any problems with the new version :)

New:

Added zoom closer toggle to graphical settings as requested in the forum

Added gamepad's right-west, and right-north buttons to jump to taxes and rations.

Fixed gamepad for mouse click being inconsistent, some were set to be MBR as right-east, other times as right-west.

Added SL + SR gamepad icons to loading screen tips.

Added SL + SR gamepad to cycle through loading screen tips.

Added gamepad jump to region overview filters.

Added gamepad support for escape radial menu in battle. (system to close is a bit broken)

Added SL + SR gamepad icons to map change in scenario setup.

Added SL + SR gamepad icons to map change in mission story.

Allow players to have no start region in story editor

Fixes:

Fixed lost peasant not reflecting change unless clicked / small outline color bug in shader

Fixed screenshots not capturing all of the Army menu items.

Fixed tutorial so you end the game if you flee in last battle.

Fixed render chunk crash when canceling a house build

Fixed a rare crash when going to battle in small and odd regions

Fixed slow pan screen (hold ctrl + pan screen) from glitching and going backward fast.

Fixed gamepad holding center-right to end turn.

Fixed tokens above temporary fog layer

Fixed raiders from crashing sometimes when they do not advance immediately.

Fixed drinkers on construction sites after load

Fixed partial half-house fix that forces neighbor tiles to update after fade

Fixed several potential event card bugs due to missing sanitization

Fixed some shortcuts still activating in editor while typing map names

Fixed a rare town guard army crash.

Fixed gamepad allowing jump to rations + taxes + end turn when in menus.

Fixed SL + SR gamepad icons not showing on merchant menu.

Fixed gamepad hints for zoom + slow cursor being reversed.

Fixed rare hover over raider army crash

Fixed flood-fill region type in editor not updating all chunks visibly

Fixed units falling incorrectly again due to the old runtime

Fixed some other minor problems with the old runtime we had to revert to

Fixed AI armies in castles ignoring when enemies are in their regions.

Fixed overlap of gamepad hints when overview dialog is up.

Fixed overview dialog hint always showing when gamepad hints are visible.

Fixed pause menu from opening after it was just closed, which disables gamepad's hold center right to end turn.

Fixed 'radial controller mode' not resetting after closing escape radial

Fixed AI double_ration_turn_amount requiring happiness to be used.

Fixed auto-govern still using neutral AI when it is first pressed.

Fixed hard lock in a user made map when going to battle in a small region

Fixed runtime related crash without message when loading a scenario map

Fixed global morale bug when adding units in army menu

Fixed incorrect error message when saving a battle map of less than 7 tiles in a region.

Fixed crash going back from hosting MP battle

Fixed +/- button in army edit not updating slider limits

Fixed dynamic player objects not properly rendering boats

Fixed testing map from editor and returning breaks map render

Fixed player reported negative drinkers bug

Fixed sea battle (from river) not allowing placement on water

Fixed castle battles always executing auto-battles

Changes: