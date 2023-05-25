 Skip to content

AFL 23 update for 25 May 2023

Update Notes:25th May

Added Indigenous Kits
Added additional Clock Options
Added Hall of Fame
Rectified overpowered kicks and handballs while tackled
Improved ball collection while running
Improved Set Shot HUD
Improved Sharing of Custom Content
Improved Stability

