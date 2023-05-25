Added Indigenous Kits
Added additional Clock Options
Added Hall of Fame
Rectified overpowered kicks and handballs while tackled
Improved ball collection while running
Improved Set Shot HUD
Improved Sharing of Custom Content
Improved Stability
AFL 23 update for 25 May 2023
Update Notes:25th May
Added Indigenous Kits
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update