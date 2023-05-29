 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Warriors of the Nile 2 update for 29 May 2023

Version 1.1005-Version "Light Ritual" update! Light Mage is back!

Share · View all patches · Build 11313456 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Warriors,
The new version "Light Ritual" of Warriors of the Nile 2 is available now.
The Goddess Bastet's warrior---Light Mage in the origin game will be back in Warriors of the Nile 2!Just like the Dune Hunter, Light Mage is completely remade, endowed with new skills and special miracle skill. By accumulating layers of radiance to launch the aura pulses to deal ranged damage to all surrounding enemies, allowing you to experience the excitment by one move.

The third origin warrior will be back in the following versions.

Updates:
-Added Light Mage, a powerful mage specializing in ranged damage, it will be unlocked when players first clear Chapter 4;
-Added 30+ tablets used by Light Mage;
-Added 10+ weapons and equipments used by Light Mage;
-Added 9 charms used by Light Mage;

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1682061 Depot 1682061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link