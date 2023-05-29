Version 1.1005-Version "Light Ritual" update! Light Mage is back!

Hello Warriors,

The new version "Light Ritual" of Warriors of the Nile 2 is available now.

The Goddess Bastet's warrior---Light Mage in the origin game will be back in Warriors of the Nile 2!Just like the Dune Hunter, Light Mage is completely remade, endowed with new skills and special miracle skill. By accumulating layers of radiance to launch the aura pulses to deal ranged damage to all surrounding enemies, allowing you to experience the excitment by one move.

The third origin warrior will be back in the following versions.

Updates:

-Added Light Mage, a powerful mage specializing in ranged damage, it will be unlocked when players first clear Chapter 4;

-Added 30+ tablets used by Light Mage;

-Added 10+ weapons and equipments used by Light Mage;

-Added 9 charms used by Light Mage;