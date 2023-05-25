 Skip to content

龙傲天的多元宇宙 update for 25 May 2023

Game update 1.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Solved some bugs that the game could not work normally, including but not limited to the normal reading of the archive, data anomalies after the exam, white screen and other problems.

