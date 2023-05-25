Solved some bugs that the game could not work normally, including but not limited to the normal reading of the archive, data anomalies after the exam, white screen and other problems.
龙傲天的多元宇宙 update for 25 May 2023
Game update 1.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2387781 Depot 2387781
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update