IDF-ASD update for 25 May 2023

Secret Mission 1 Build

Build 11313213

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Secret Mission 1 is now added to the game, this can be unlocked by beating Mission 5 while destroying all enemies.

-- Improvements and fixes
Changed the graphics of some of the projectiles so they are more vivid.

Fixed a bug where player would collide into something and it would destroy your ability to fire anymore.
Enemy model collider types refined for better performance.
Both player and enemy code tweaks to remove excess processing per frame.

As always please enjoy, Jared.

