[DEV NOTE] Survival Academy DEV NOTE

25 May 2023





Tremendous progress is made including a new game universe, expedition system, weapons, skills, and a lot more!!

Experience the Survival Academy that is more powerful than ever!

**How far in hell have you been?

Are you going to conquer the hells? **

In the not-so-distant future… The planet is irreversibly polluted so even finding clean air is nearly impossible. As the gates of hell suddenly appeared, the recruitment of expeditions to conquer the hells has begun. That's how the survival academy becomes the last hope of mankind longing for survival...

Conquer the hells and find a new home!

Encounter with mysterious helper and various creatures,

And what’s the secret behind the hells that they are, and Lucifer is hiding?

**Let’s not fight alone.

A new way of fighting through the formation of an expedition**

Novel expedition system, which is completely different from the existing Survival Academy combat method!

Utilize the newly added special skills and expedition skills to build your journey and find the strongest combination to succeed in conquering the hells.

**As well as mission quests that must be completed in fierce battles!!!

Kill two birds with one stone and discover flex rewards!! **

New monsters, and new achievements! Crazily pouring rewards!!

Rewards accumulate as you find and clear various thrilling achievements!

Survival Academy where you can enjoy obtaining achievements and upgrading characters

**Keep your friends close and your enemies closer!

Lobby system is introduced!**

The flow and immersion of the game has been increased by introducing a lobby system that allows you to select character, choose skills and reinforcement at a glance. Now find each character’s achievements and quests faster.

**Hell! Face your fear and encounter at the end.

It’s the time for the demons from hell to be petrified.!!**

Explore the depths of the underworld and acquire resources

From the Acheron River to the Level 9 Betrayal Hell, clear the hells that exist on each floor against the backdrop of Dante’s Inferno one by one!!

Please look forward to the latest Hell World that unfolds on each stage, and the Survival Academy Hell which will be updated continuously.