Love on Leave update for 28 May 2023

5/25パッチ

Love on Leave update for 28 May 2023

5/25パッチ

Build 11313196

Patchnotes via Steam Community

＜修正＞
・セーブ時の不具合の修正
・商店の不具合修正
・ゲームが途中で落ちてしまう不具合を修正
・その他軽度の不具合を修正

＜調整＞
・一部釣りアイテムの取得条件の緩和
・もぐらたたたき、スーパーボールすくいの目標点数の緩和

