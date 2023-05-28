＜修正＞
・セーブ時の不具合の修正
・商店の不具合修正
・ゲームが途中で落ちてしまう不具合を修正
・その他軽度の不具合を修正
＜調整＞
・一部釣りアイテムの取得条件の緩和
・もぐらたたたき、スーパーボールすくいの目標点数の緩和
