Patch - 1.2.7.15

Basic Steam Support is now added

[Playable] Status

We will slowly work to add more support over time to make it fully supported. Stay tuned!



Our old patch is archived on 1.2.5.1 for those wishing to continue their old games. Check the beta tab.

Start a new game with this update!

Experimental is closed for the next 2 weeks while we work to polish this on the public realm. Save will carry over be careful about using too old of saves though!

Patch Notes

Added filter level that protects CERC before their infection level is damaged , widget support added

Added countdown clock for filter remaining time

Adding weapon icons for Flamethrower and Light Shield

Engineer should now only be buildable from CERC and Barracks (no longer from capture truck)

Fixed duplicate weapon in recruited militant civvie weapon market

LODS readjusted for Characters

crashfix for virtual combat

Fixed Spitters not having increased mesh+movement tickrate when hidden in FOW

Set up Evac chopper to no longer leave invisible civilians 'attached' to itself, so its movement when evacuating back to the carrier is cheaper (by about half, saving some .2ms per filled evac chopper that's in motion)

Set up garrisoned units to not react to TUGS ping (so the above thing won't show a bunch of floating civvies near an evac pad. :P )

Made civilian walls spawn much more quickly (usually should be all at once)

Fixed an error with Civilian Clutter complaining about ownership being incorrect

Logic fix to prevent characters from being able to save if they're not alive

Spitters now do DOT Acid damage

a-16a4 nerf to base damage to be closer to the m4

All crow mounts spread values change to be more realistic to a 50 cal

Crows buff!

Tpose Pilot - fixed

Updated to Unreal Engine 5.2

Ammo and med tent no longer 'autobuild'

Medical facilities now support rally points (since they are now used for the recruitment of medics)

Fixed the new hint text anchor blocking clicks on recruit popup (and potentially other things)

Vehicles now clear their weapons OnDestroyed

Removed a SetSkinnedAssetAndUpdate from VehicleTurretBP, which was causing turrets to 'balloon' in size

Updated loading logic to try to make sure field turrets that weren't finished constructing don't just 'disappear' on load

Fixed up 'vanishing HESCO construction orders' (not the same as HESCOs disappearing from load)

Fix for HESCO walls 'disappearing' when loading certain saves (their z scale was being set to 0 on load due to uninitialized var which normally shouldn't be accessed, but some saves apparently did so anyway)

Disabled the Operator menu on the Main Menu for now (since Operator system's changed so much and this menu hasn't updated to match) We will revise this soon

Improved logic for when repair actors can spawn (including bypassing some health checks for Rubble Mode, so destroyed walls should be more reliable in allowing repair)

Fixed up several character classes who were missing the 'DRIVER' tag. CERC training now includes driver's ed (this may not fix characters who are already missing the tag in a loaded save made before this patch, but new recruits after should be fine)

Rebuilt proxy collision+nav in the master (fixes up some new landscaping objects being 'unbuildable' due to having had leftover proxy collision at that time)

Minigunner updated to current systems

Juggernut now takes more damage from high cal and ap rnds

Friendly Fire for Strikers, Javelins, SMAW's , are now removed including minimum fire safeties

Added juggernaut health bar

This patch merges our experimental to normal

These patches are bundled in as well.

Please note the following going forward (Restart your game/steam to get the update if needed





Letter from the Producer

https://steamcommunity.com/games/979640/announcements/detail/3718325557390407190

New Roadmap system

We now have a new system for our community to follow along on development. This website will break down all the major systems that are coming each patch. It will not include hotfixes/bug fixes. Sections inside TBD can be included randomly if we are ahead of schedule

https://www.notion.so/cepheusprotocol/Cepheus-Protocol-31f1b25ce00148d6844825f4a0c0bc08

