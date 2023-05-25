Patch 0.1.3-beta - 25th of May 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 11313054 · Last edited 25 May 2023 – 06:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Change Log

Changed UI canvas to scale with Height as target instead of Width, this is to avoid vertical button layouts such as the pause menu or settings screen cutting off on wide screen monitors

Locked maps now indicate their locked state better in the main menu

Added Dodge Chance stat, this dodges attacks and procs invulnerability window as a priority before Vanish

Added “Tundra” map

Added Seraphina Galewind - Elementalist Hero (20% Dodge Chance, +25% movement speed, +10% magic damage)

Added Tornado ability

Added Galestone of Aeron which adds 10% cooldown reduction, 20% magic damage increase and 20% dodge chance

Added SideLevel: Frostwind Depths - unlocks Elementalist

Added “Dunes” map

Added Zephyr Wyrmsand - Beastmaster Hero (20% area -10% movement speed, 10% magic damage increase)

Added Sandworms ability

Added Ursine Hood of Graleon which adds +10% area, +4 armor and 10% magic damage

Added SideLevel: Earthshaker Cavern - unlocks Beastmaster

Tornado, Sandworms and the two new items all currently have temporary placeholder icons.

Added Victory Screen which allows you to either continue or go back to menu with some information about boss rewards and game summary, this marks a “milestone” for speed runners

Added total prestige counter to Enemy Encyclopedia

this helps clarifying what a "prestige" is

informs the player that a new map has been unlocked

Enemies are now more affected by knockbacks and player push-backs

Added experience orb merge effect

Fixed long range XP orb merge issue

Music

Each main map now has its own unique sound track

Castle - "Darkest Dungeon" (not from the game itself)

Tundra - "Forsaken"

Dunes - "Desolation"

Added Fire soundtrack to Fire Void side level

Added Earth soundtrack to Earth Void side level

As always all of these soundtracks are unique to our game and produced by

Alessandro Clemente

loop & pixel

https://www.fiverr.com/loopnpixel

Technical / QoL

Gamepad now takes priority over mouse for aiming if a Gamepad is connected to the system

Portal world texts now update to show Gamepad specific input when gamepads connect or disconnect to the system

Fixed a Gamepad navigation issue for Game Summary screen

Fixed a Gamepad navigation issue for Game Victory screen

Fixed an issue where permanent upgrades would bug out and not let you purchase multiple in a row

Fixed navigation in Pause and Settings menu

Added stats info to Pause and Settings menu

Added Control Displays for Map, Inventory and Enemy Encyclopedia

Added Control Displays for Back and Purchase in Permanent Upgrades

Added control displays to Controls overview menu

Control Displays will prioritize Gamepads if one is present

Photosensitivity Warning now has a loading screen

Cinematics View now has a loading screen when exiting to menu or skipping

Bugs

Fixed a bug that could put players slightly below the terrain when entering or exiting side-levels and thus making them unable to move or move as fast as usual

Fixed a bug where Total Recall would unlock only after having 1 of all prestiges, when it should unlock as soon as you’ve got all initial progress milestones per enemy and boss type

Fixed a bug where health regeneration display would no longer follow the player’s actual health in the health bar

Minor Changes

Equipment soul conversion drop now shows as +25 souls (Equipment Drop)

Throwing knives no longer have trails

Throwing knives model changed to a more visible model

Throwing knives now rotate horizontally rather than vertically

Experience Orbs no longer merge within 0.1 seconds of spawning in any scenario