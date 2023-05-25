Patch 0.1.3-beta - 25th of May 2023

Change Log
Changed UI canvas to scale with Height as target instead of Width, this is to avoid vertical button layouts such as the pause menu or settings screen cutting off on wide screen monitors
Locked maps now indicate their locked state better in the main menu
Added Dodge Chance stat, this dodges attacks and procs invulnerability window as a priority before Vanish
Added “Tundra” map
Added Seraphina Galewind - Elementalist Hero (20% Dodge Chance, +25% movement speed, +10% magic damage)
Added Tornado ability
Added Galestone of Aeron which adds 10% cooldown reduction, 20% magic damage increase and 20% dodge chance
Added SideLevel: Frostwind Depths - unlocks Elementalist
Added “Dunes” map
Added Zephyr Wyrmsand - Beastmaster Hero (20% area -10% movement speed, 10% magic damage increase)
Added Sandworms ability
Added Ursine Hood of Graleon which adds +10% area, +4 armor and 10% magic damage
Added SideLevel: Earthshaker Cavern - unlocks Beastmaster
Tornado, Sandworms and the two new items all currently have temporary placeholder icons.
Added Victory Screen which allows you to either continue or go back to menu with some information about boss rewards and game summary, this marks a “milestone” for speed runners
Added total prestige counter to Enemy Encyclopedia
- this helps clarifying what a "prestige" is
- informs the player that a new map has been unlocked
Enemies are now more affected by knockbacks and player push-backs
Added experience orb merge effect
Fixed long range XP orb merge issue
Music
Each main map now has its own unique sound track
- Castle - "Darkest Dungeon" (not from the game itself)
- Tundra - "Forsaken"
- Dunes - "Desolation"
Added Fire soundtrack to Fire Void side level
Added Earth soundtrack to Earth Void side level
As always all of these soundtracks are unique to our game and produced by
Alessandro Clemente
loop & pixel
https://www.fiverr.com/loopnpixel
Technical / QoL
Gamepad now takes priority over mouse for aiming if a Gamepad is connected to the system
Portal world texts now update to show Gamepad specific input when gamepads connect or disconnect to the system
Fixed a Gamepad navigation issue for Game Summary screen
Fixed a Gamepad navigation issue for Game Victory screen
Fixed an issue where permanent upgrades would bug out and not let you purchase multiple in a row
Fixed navigation in Pause and Settings menu
Added stats info to Pause and Settings menu
Added Control Displays for Map, Inventory and Enemy Encyclopedia
Added Control Displays for Back and Purchase in Permanent Upgrades
Added control displays to Controls overview menu
Control Displays will prioritize Gamepads if one is present
Photosensitivity Warning now has a loading screen
Cinematics View now has a loading screen when exiting to menu or skipping
Bugs
Fixed a bug that could put players slightly below the terrain when entering or exiting side-levels and thus making them unable to move or move as fast as usual
Fixed a bug where Total Recall would unlock only after having 1 of all prestiges, when it should unlock as soon as you’ve got all initial progress milestones per enemy and boss type
Fixed a bug where health regeneration display would no longer follow the player’s actual health in the health bar
Minor Changes
Equipment soul conversion drop now shows as +25 souls (Equipment Drop)
Throwing knives no longer have trails
Throwing knives model changed to a more visible model
Throwing knives now rotate horizontally rather than vertically
Experience Orbs no longer merge within 0.1 seconds of spawning in any scenario
