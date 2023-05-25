Updates for v0.8.22

Hello,
This build has some pretty significant updates:
- Revamped how scanning works and brought back the ability to sort of see through surfaces.
- Updated the settings menu handling.
- Updated the cinematic intro to hint at more of the technology.
- Updated sound effects.
- Revamped the entire dissolve effect.
- Fixed when character animations are triggered with dialogue.
- Fixed graphical issue where it looked like objects were painted.
- Various bug fixes.
- Updated the executable name.
Much more to come!
Thanks,
Larry
Changed files in this update