The Curse Of Grimsey Island Playtest update for 25 May 2023

Updates for v0.8.22

Build 11312865

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello,

This build has some pretty significant updates:

  • Revamped how scanning works and brought back the ability to sort of see through surfaces.
  • Updated the settings menu handling.
  • Updated the cinematic intro to hint at more of the technology.
  • Updated sound effects.
  • Revamped the entire dissolve effect.
  • Fixed when character animations are triggered with dialogue.
  • Fixed graphical issue where it looked like objects were painted.
  • Various bug fixes.
  • Updated the executable name.

Much more to come!

Thanks,

Larry

The Curse Of Grimsey Island Playtest Content Depot 1908061
