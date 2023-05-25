 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sky Base Venus Playtest update for 25 May 2023

Update notes for patch 2023-May-24

Share · View all patches · Build 11312706 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Changes to address freezes / crashes on low-end PCs with integrated graphics. The game should also take up much less disk space now.
  • Changed so the base science mission reward decreases each time a mission is completed.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2417641 Depot 2417641
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link