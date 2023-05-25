- Changes to address freezes / crashes on low-end PCs with integrated graphics. The game should also take up much less disk space now.
- Changed so the base science mission reward decreases each time a mission is completed.
Sky Base Venus Playtest update for 25 May 2023
Update notes for patch 2023-May-24
