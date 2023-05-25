 Skip to content

1414: Crossroads update for 25 May 2023

v3.0b Update

Build 11312696

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This small update improves the playabilty of battles.

  • An error which caused the game to soft lock after a failed battle escape was corrected.
  • The levels of enemies were changed to be closer to the player's level.

