Game Optimization、New Function、Bugs Fixed

【Optimization】
- Optimized the storyline segment in Chapter 15 related to Shama infiltration of the Yaza's Dead Sea Mercenary stationed at Nield Wharf in order to search for the brooch, enhancing the thrilling experience of infiltration.
- ( Players who have already surpassed this chapter are recommended to start the new plot by Wanin going to Riverside Road from the mission of Chapter 15 " Thinking something. ")
- Added a new achievement, Trouble-making Medal, in Chapter 15.
- ( To complete this achievement, you must first obtain the key item, Mysterious Silver Medal, by searching Meowgiko's House in Chapter 13.)
- Added a side story in Chapter 17 about the [Whereabouts of Meowgiko] when going into the depths of the [Grassland Cave].
- ( Players who have already surpassed this chapter are recommended to experience the new story from the mission Polar Night is coming of Chapter 17.)
- Added a hidden side story about the [Bathtub]. Now you can interact with the [Bathtub] to see the interesting storyline and CG illustrations!
- ([Bathtub] NPC location: Chapter 7 East Brambles Path, Chapter 11 Lolon Room, Chapter 13 Amber Lake, Chapter 16 【Tub Secret Tunnel】. Find the bathtub and interact with it.)
- Added new portal mechanisms on each level in the Sewer Zone of Chapter 17. Simply talk to the stone statue NPC to quickly return to the entrance!
- Optimized the special effects of Shama's Cow Costume. When wearing the Cow Costume and using the compet skill“Go! Bibi fly!”, the flying time will remain longer.
- Added dynamic expressions to some merchants, making them more lively.
- Adjusted the probability of obtaining a Guardian Owl from treasure chests.
- Optimized some empty treasure chests in levels of Chapter 3 and Chapter 4. Cimu could probably drop by opening the treasure chests.
- Optimized the mission On the Road Once More of Chapter 2 by adding directional guidance prompts.
- Adjusted the timing and contents of dynamic dialogues, as well as merchant dialogues in the Imprisonment Ruins of Chapter 4.
- Optimized the prompts from Longhorn Woods Entrace to Horned Woods Bridge and dynamic dialogue prompts to guide players to the right direction in Chapter 6.
- Optimized Ancient Sewer by adjusting the trigger location of dynamic dialogues, ensuring that they are not blocked by in-game story in Chapter 16.
【Sprinting Optimization】
- Optimized the controls for Wanin and Shama. Dash will not be interrupted while doing the Dodge action.
【Comprehensive Performance Enhancement】
- We have made improvements and optimizations to the game's memory performance and the methods of loading resources.
【System Reconstruction Optimization】
『Optimized the Forging system』
- Making the forging process easier when choosing the equipment for Shama or Wanin, and enabling players to quickly switch the selection of weapons and armor types by Star Level or Enhance of the equipment.
- **Switch The Characters: Keyboard [Tab], Xbox [▲], and PS Controller [▲].
- Switch Type of Equipment: Keyboard [Q], Xbox Controller [R3], and PS4 Controller [R3]
- Switch enhancement and upgrade: Keyboard [Left Ctrl/Left Alt], Xbox Controller [L2 or R2], and PS4 Controller [L2 or R2]**
- Optimized the visual and sound effects for [Forging Success] and [Forging Failure]. Wanin different actions and sound effects will be displayed based on the forging result. After the Forging Failure, the process will end soon, and no need to reach 100% completion to proceed with the subsequent forging.
- Updated forging information display. Removed weapon information and added weapon effects, attack power, and a comparison of pre and post-upgrade information.
- Added new failure rules for forging. If players fail after hammering three times during the enhancement or upgrading process, the forging result will be shown immediately.
『Optimize the Cooking system』
- Added tab classification for new effects in the cooking system:
- Keyboard [Left Ctrl or Left Alt], Xbox Controller [L2 or R2], and PS4 Controller [L2 or R2]
The tab classification is divided into five categories: HP Recovery, Immunity and Removal of the Traits, Increase Attack Power, Reduce Damage, and Specialties.
『Optimize the Map system』
Optimized a minor remodeling for the map system to enforce the main mission and allow players to better understand the locations for each quest.
- Updated the operation of the interface, optimizing the positioning and control methods for the map and text options.
- Keyboard [Left Ctrl/Left Alt], Xbox Controller [L2 or R2], and PS Controller [L2 or R2]
- Added a quick shortcut to switch to the mission target map and the player's current map.
- Keyboard [Q], Xbox Controller [R3], and PS4 Controller [R3]
- Optimized the display of level maps with more recognizable mini maps.
- Improved the selection order of the area map for smoother movement.
『Optimize other system』
- Optimized the skill interface, displaying newly acquired skills at the top of the list.
- Optimized the sorting of the quick interface, arranging items and subattack by category.
- Optimized the quest reminders, displaying current quest guidance in the lower right corner when the ESC interface is opened.
【New Function】
- Added an "Auto Save" function, automatically saving progress during certain story segments.
- Options for Friendly:
Added the option to turn on the Friendly, making the content more live-stream-appropriate.
- To turn the options for Friendly on, players must go to [Title Screen] > [System] > [Keep Friendly] for configuration before entering the game.
【Bugs Fixed】
- Fixed the problems in the Quick select interface during operations.
- Fixed the current skin which was not displayed in the costume interface during Shama’s preview.
- Fixed the abnormal image display when the forging was completed.
- Fixed the text display problems after switching languages in the game.
- Fixed the abnormal positioning issues of Tub in the mission "Go back to Meowgiko" in Chapter 2.
- Fixed the abnormal movement range problems of the boss "King Clump" of the level "Tazarra Mun" in Chapter 3.
- Fixed the abnormal player positioning when interacting with NPC in the Imprisonment Ruins level in Chapter 4.
- Fixed the dynamic dialogue prompts that were not displayed in the Evil Prisoner Road level in Chapter5.
- Fixed the incorrect display location of the quest in the map in the level“Distress at the West Tower” in Chapter 6.
- Fixed the BGM issue after switching scenes in the mission "Catching Up."
- Fixed the problem of misplacement of specific attack moves by the boss in the quest "Become the prey?" in Chapter 9
- Fixed the wrong timing with triggering the Insects Tomb scene in the Lighting Fall in Chapter 10.
- Fixed the abnormal display issue of the main quest when going back with Reca in the mission "Part ways."
- Fixed the specific chests which couldn't be opened in Nightmare difficulty in the Chapter 18 level Ice Fall Cliff
- Fixed the abnormal display of text information in the quest " Bell sound of the demon" in Chapter 19.
- Adjusted the short timing of dynamic dialogue display in the Chapter 20 quest "Wrath of the Son of Abyss."
- Fixed content errors in Simplified Chinese, Japanese, and English dynamic dialogues in the side mission "Lost Blacky."
- Fixed the issue where unlit fire pits could be used for cooking without using the log in certain scenes.
- Fixed the abnormal flashing issues with monsters’HP bars in some levels.
- Fixed the abnormal movements in sliding passages in some levels.
Changed files in this update