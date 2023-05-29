Game Optimization、New Function、Bugs Fixed

Share · View all patches · Build 11312532 · Last edited 29 May 2023 – 06:06:03 UTC by Wendy

【Optimization】

Optimized the storyline segment in Chapter 15 related to Shama infiltration of the Yaza's Dead Sea Mercenary stationed at Nield Wharf in order to search for the brooch, enhancing the thrilling experience of infiltration.

( Players who have already surpassed this chapter are recommended to start the new plot by Wanin going to Riverside Road from the mission of Chapter 15 " Thinking something. ")

Added a new achievement, Trouble-making Medal, in Chapter 15.

( To complete this achievement, you must first obtain the key item, Mysterious Silver Medal, by searching Meowgiko's House in Chapter 13.)

Added a side story in Chapter 17 about the [Whereabouts of Meowgiko] when going into the depths of the [Grassland Cave].

( Players who have already surpassed this chapter are recommended to experience the new story from the mission Polar Night is coming of Chapter 17.)

Added a hidden side story about the [Bathtub]. Now you can interact with the [Bathtub] to see the interesting storyline and CG illustrations!

([Bathtub] NPC location: Chapter 7 East Brambles Path, Chapter 11 Lolon Room, Chapter 13 Amber Lake, Chapter 16 【Tub Secret Tunnel】. Find the bathtub and interact with it.)

Added new portal mechanisms on each level in the Sewer Zone of Chapter 17. Simply talk to the stone statue NPC to quickly return to the entrance! Optimized the special effects of Shama's Cow Costume. When wearing the Cow Costume and using the compet skill“Go! Bibi fly!”, the flying time will remain longer. Added dynamic expressions to some merchants, making them more lively. Adjusted the probability of obtaining a Guardian Owl from treasure chests. Optimized some empty treasure chests in levels of Chapter 3 and Chapter 4. Cimu could probably drop by opening the treasure chests. Optimized the mission On the Road Once More of Chapter 2 by adding directional guidance prompts. Adjusted the timing and contents of dynamic dialogues, as well as merchant dialogues in the Imprisonment Ruins of Chapter 4. Optimized the prompts from Longhorn Woods Entrace to Horned Woods Bridge and dynamic dialogue prompts to guide players to the right direction in Chapter 6. Optimized Ancient Sewer by adjusting the trigger location of dynamic dialogues, ensuring that they are not blocked by in-game story in Chapter 16.

【Sprinting Optimization】

Optimized the controls for Wanin and Shama. Dash will not be interrupted while doing the Dodge action.

【Comprehensive Performance Enhancement】

We have made improvements and optimizations to the game's memory performance and the methods of loading resources.

【System Reconstruction Optimization】

『Optimized the Forging system』

Making the forging process easier when choosing the equipment for Shama or Wanin, and enabling players to quickly switch the selection of weapons and armor types by Star Level or Enhance of the equipment.

**Switch The Characters: Keyboard [Tab], Xbox [▲], and PS Controller [▲].

Switch Type of Equipment: Keyboard [Q], Xbox Controller [R3], and PS4 Controller [R3]

Switch enhancement and upgrade: Keyboard [Left Ctrl/Left Alt], Xbox Controller [L2 or R2], and PS4 Controller [L2 or R2]**

Optimized the visual and sound effects for [Forging Success] and [Forging Failure]. Wanin different actions and sound effects will be displayed based on the forging result. After the Forging Failure, the process will end soon, and no need to reach 100% completion to proceed with the subsequent forging. Updated forging information display. Removed weapon information and added weapon effects, attack power, and a comparison of pre and post-upgrade information. Added new failure rules for forging. If players fail after hammering three times during the enhancement or upgrading process, the forging result will be shown immediately.

『Optimize the Cooking system』

Added tab classification for new effects in the cooking system:

Keyboard [Left Ctrl or Left Alt], Xbox Controller [L2 or R2], and PS4 Controller [L2 or R2]

The tab classification is divided into five categories: HP Recovery, Immunity and Removal of the Traits, Increase Attack Power, Reduce Damage, and Specialties.

『Optimize the Map system』



Optimized a minor remodeling for the map system to enforce the main mission and allow players to better understand the locations for each quest.

Updated the operation of the interface, optimizing the positioning and control methods for the map and text options.

Keyboard [Left Ctrl/Left Alt], Xbox Controller [L2 or R2], and PS Controller [L2 or R2]

Added a quick shortcut to switch to the mission target map and the player's current map.

Keyboard [Q], Xbox Controller [R3], and PS4 Controller [R3]

Optimized the display of level maps with more recognizable mini maps. Improved the selection order of the area map for smoother movement.

『Optimize other system』

Optimized the skill interface, displaying newly acquired skills at the top of the list. Optimized the sorting of the quick interface, arranging items and subattack by category. Optimized the quest reminders, displaying current quest guidance in the lower right corner when the ESC interface is opened.

【New Function】

Added an "Auto Save" function, automatically saving progress during certain story segments.

Options for Friendly:

Added the option to turn on the Friendly, making the content more live-stream-appropriate.

To turn the options for Friendly on, players must go to [Title Screen] > [System] > [Keep Friendly] for configuration before entering the game.



【Bugs Fixed】