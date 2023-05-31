PixARK Patch 1.182 Children’s Day Event

Dear Explorers!
We bring you our Children’s Day Event! Hopefully you will enjoy it!
Old Items Are BACK!
Children's Day Costumes!
Paperbox Head
- can be exchanged at Children’s Day Goblin Trading Center with 400 game coins.
Little Yellow Duckling Head
- can be exchanged at Children’s Day Goblin Trading Center with 400 game coins.
Rain boots
- can be exchanged at Children’s Day Goblin Trading Center with 400 game coins.
Fun Swing
- Needs both Swing frame and Swing itself, which can be exchanged with 500 games coins each.
Pirate Ship
- Needs both Pirate Ship frame and Pirate Ship itself, which can be exchanged with 1200 game coins each.
- Allows up to 4 players to board at the same time.
- Electricity is required to power it up.
Building Dyes: Shamrock/Parakeet/Seafoam/Mint/Pistachio
Seafoam and Pistachio will need to be exchanged with 50 game coins at the Children’s Day Goblin Trading Center.
Children’s Day Goblin Trading Center
- Can be obtained by defeating Goblins or Goblin Kings.
- Can also be obtained through Holiday supply drops.
- Used to exchange for Children’s Day event items.
Children’s Day Costumes
- Hat: Can be obtained by hitting balloons during the event.
- Top, Leg, Boot, Gloves：Can be exchanged through Children’s Day Goblin Trading Center for 200 game coins each.
Children’s Day Pickaxe/Sickle/Axe
- Has the same harvest rate as an Iron tool.
- Can be crafted using resources and dyes in Tailor’s Workbench.
Carousel
- Can be exchanged at the Children’s Daily Goblin trading center with 2000 game coins.
- A maximum of 4 players can ride together at a time.
- Needs electricity to function.
Paintball gun
- Equip dyes to create graffiti art on floors/structures (not including creatures).
- Can be exchanged at the Children’s Daily Goblin trading center with 500 game coins.
- Graffiti lasts 30 minutes.
Candy Bomb
- Throw different types of candy towards players to transform them into different characters.
- Can be obtained through Children’s Day Goblin Trading Center with 50 game coins.
- Transformation lasts 10 minutes.
Candy Arrow
- New level 15 recipe
- Used to shoot balloons.
- Crafting materials: Flint, Wood, and Tintoberry
Old Events Are Back As Well!
Balloon shooting
-Balloons will Spawn in Novice Grassland/Grassland/Dawn Island/Woodland.
- Must be shot down by Bows with Candy Arrows.
Drops:
- Balloon Backpack (20% drop rate, lasts 30 minutes)
- Children’s Day Hat Costume (10% drop rate)
- 4-6 Game coins
Candy Supply Drops
- Supply Drops have a new look with Children’s Day items inside!
Drops:
- Candy Bomb
- Children’s Day Goblin Trading Center
Tiny Yellow Hat
Some of the wild creatures found in PixARK are wearing tiny yellow hats. Defeat them for a chance to grab a Tiny Yellow Hat for your own tames and 2-4 Game Coins.
Enabling double harvest rates
Changes/Optimization
- The slots of Sweet Shop's inventory has been increased to 50.
