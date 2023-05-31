PixARK Patch 1.182 Children’s Day Event

Share · View all patches · Build 11312443 · Last edited 31 May 2023 – 07:13:05 UTC by Wendy

Dear Explorers!

We bring you our Children’s Day Event! Hopefully you will enjoy it!

Old Items Are BACK!

Children's Day Costumes!

Paperbox Head

can be exchanged at Children’s Day Goblin Trading Center with 400 game coins.

Little Yellow Duckling Head

can be exchanged at Children’s Day Goblin Trading Center with 400 game coins.

Rain boots

can be exchanged at Children’s Day Goblin Trading Center with 400 game coins.



Fun Swing

Needs both Swing frame and Swing itself, which can be exchanged with 500 games coins each.



Pirate Ship

Needs both Pirate Ship frame and Pirate Ship itself, which can be exchanged with 1200 game coins each.

Allows up to 4 players to board at the same time.

Electricity is required to power it up.



Building Dyes: Shamrock/Parakeet/Seafoam/Mint/Pistachio

Seafoam and Pistachio will need to be exchanged with 50 game coins at the Children’s Day Goblin Trading Center.

Children’s Day Goblin Trading Center

Can be obtained by defeating Goblins or Goblin Kings.

Can also be obtained through Holiday supply drops.

Used to exchange for Children’s Day event items.



Children’s Day Costumes

Hat: Can be obtained by hitting balloons during the event.

Top, Leg, Boot, Gloves：Can be exchanged through Children’s Day Goblin Trading Center for 200 game coins each.



Children’s Day Pickaxe/Sickle/Axe

Has the same harvest rate as an Iron tool.

Can be crafted using resources and dyes in Tailor’s Workbench.



Carousel

Can be exchanged at the Children’s Daily Goblin trading center with 2000 game coins.

A maximum of 4 players can ride together at a time.

Needs electricity to function.



Paintball gun

Equip dyes to create graffiti art on floors/structures (not including creatures).

Can be exchanged at the Children’s Daily Goblin trading center with 500 game coins.

Graffiti lasts 30 minutes.

Candy Bomb

Throw different types of candy towards players to transform them into different characters.

Can be obtained through Children’s Day Goblin Trading Center with 50 game coins.

Transformation lasts 10 minutes.



Candy Arrow

New level 15 recipe

Used to shoot balloons.

Crafting materials: Flint, Wood, and Tintoberry

Old Events Are Back As Well!

Balloon shooting

-Balloons will Spawn in Novice Grassland/Grassland/Dawn Island/Woodland.

Must be shot down by Bows with Candy Arrows.

Drops:

Drops: Balloon Backpack (20% drop rate, lasts 30 minutes)

Children’s Day Hat Costume (10% drop rate)

4-6 Game coins



Candy Supply Drops

Supply Drops have a new look with Children’s Day items inside!

Drops:

Drops: Candy Bomb

Children’s Day Goblin Trading Center

Tiny Yellow Hat

Some of the wild creatures found in PixARK are wearing tiny yellow hats. Defeat them for a chance to grab a Tiny Yellow Hat for your own tames and 2-4 Game Coins.



Enabling double harvest rates

Changes/Optimization