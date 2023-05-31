 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

PixARK update for 31 May 2023

PixARK Patch 1.182 Children’s Day Event

Share · View all patches · Build 11312443 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Explorers!

We bring you our Children’s Day Event! Hopefully you will enjoy it!

Old Items Are BACK!

Children's Day Costumes!

Paperbox Head

  • can be exchanged at Children’s Day Goblin Trading Center with 400 game coins.

Little Yellow Duckling Head

  • can be exchanged at Children’s Day Goblin Trading Center with 400 game coins.

Rain boots

  • can be exchanged at Children’s Day Goblin Trading Center with 400 game coins.

Fun Swing

  • Needs both Swing frame and Swing itself, which can be exchanged with 500 games coins each.

Pirate Ship

  • Needs both Pirate Ship frame and Pirate Ship itself, which can be exchanged with 1200 game coins each.
  • Allows up to 4 players to board at the same time.
  • Electricity is required to power it up.

Building Dyes: Shamrock/Parakeet/Seafoam/Mint/Pistachio

Seafoam and Pistachio will need to be exchanged with 50 game coins at the Children’s Day Goblin Trading Center.

Children’s Day Goblin Trading Center

  • Can be obtained by defeating Goblins or Goblin Kings.
  • Can also be obtained through Holiday supply drops.
  • Used to exchange for Children’s Day event items.

Children’s Day Costumes

  • Hat: Can be obtained by hitting balloons during the event.
  • Top, Leg, Boot, Gloves：Can be exchanged through Children’s Day Goblin Trading Center for 200 game coins each.

Children’s Day Pickaxe/Sickle/Axe

  • Has the same harvest rate as an Iron tool.
  • Can be crafted using resources and dyes in Tailor’s Workbench.

Carousel

  • Can be exchanged at the Children’s Daily Goblin trading center with 2000 game coins.
  • A maximum of 4 players can ride together at a time.
  • Needs electricity to function.

Paintball gun

  • Equip dyes to create graffiti art on floors/structures (not including creatures).
  • Can be exchanged at the Children’s Daily Goblin trading center with 500 game coins.
  • Graffiti lasts 30 minutes.

Candy Bomb

  • Throw different types of candy towards players to transform them into different characters.
  • Can be obtained through Children’s Day Goblin Trading Center with 50 game coins.
  • Transformation lasts 10 minutes.

Candy Arrow

  • New level 15 recipe
  • Used to shoot balloons.
  • Crafting materials: Flint, Wood, and Tintoberry

Old Events Are Back As Well!

Balloon shooting
-Balloons will Spawn in Novice Grassland/Grassland/Dawn Island/Woodland.

  • Must be shot down by Bows with Candy Arrows.
    Drops:
  • Balloon Backpack (20% drop rate, lasts 30 minutes)
  • Children’s Day Hat Costume (10% drop rate)
  • 4-6 Game coins

Candy Supply Drops

  • Supply Drops have a new look with Children’s Day items inside!
    Drops:
  • Candy Bomb
  • Children’s Day Goblin Trading Center

Tiny Yellow Hat
Some of the wild creatures found in PixARK are wearing tiny yellow hats. Defeat them for a chance to grab a Tiny Yellow Hat for your own tames and 2-4 Game Coins.

Enabling double harvest rates

Changes/Optimization
  • The slots of Sweet Shop's inventory has been increased to 50.

Changed files in this update

Project Pix Content Depot 593601
  • Loading history…
PixARK-Skyward (883840) 个 Depot Depot 883840
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link