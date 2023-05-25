We are constantly updating SkydiveSim to improve performance and add new features. This update activates non-VR multiplayer and provides minor bug fixes.
SkydiveSim update for 25 May 2023
non-VR multiplayer is now active
Patchnotes via Steam Community
