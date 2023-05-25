 Skip to content

SkydiveSim update for 25 May 2023

non-VR multiplayer is now active

Build 11312435

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are constantly updating SkydiveSim to improve performance and add new features. This update activates non-VR multiplayer and provides minor bug fixes.

Changed files in this update

CanopySim Content Depot 1410001
