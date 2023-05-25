 Skip to content

Touhou Kimono Blast update for 25 May 2023

Marisa Kirisame is Coming

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After a lot of hardship, Marisa is now online!
New levels and new characters have been updated.
Subsequent achievements will be updated in subsequent versions.
If you find any bugs, please report to the forum
or official Discord : https://discord.gg/QTJ9eqF2yk

