After a lot of hardship, Marisa is now online!
New levels and new characters have been updated.
Subsequent achievements will be updated in subsequent versions.
If you find any bugs, please report to the forum
or official Discord : https://discord.gg/QTJ9eqF2yk
Touhou Kimono Blast update for 25 May 2023
Marisa Kirisame is Coming
