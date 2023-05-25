So hey, we realized that even though players start Cards and Castles 2 with a lot of cards and access to legendaries, they don’t have as many card packs as we’d like. Opening card packs is fun and we’d like players to be able to start the game off by opening a nice amount of them at once. So we’ve updated the tutorial rewards to give all new players 20 card packs over the 3 introductory missions. Since we don’t want players who’ve already started to feel left out, we’ve ALSO quietly awarded 20 card packs to everyone already playing! Note you may need to restart your client for the card packs to appear. Enjoy!
Cards and Castles 2 update for 25 May 2023
New Player Update 5/24
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Cards and Castles 2 Content Depot 1719391
- Loading history…
OSX Depot 1719392
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update