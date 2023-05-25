New Player Update 5/24

So hey, we realized that even though players start Cards and Castles 2 with a lot of cards and access to legendaries, they don’t have as many card packs as we’d like. Opening card packs is fun and we’d like players to be able to start the game off by opening a nice amount of them at once. So we’ve updated the tutorial rewards to give all new players 20 card packs over the 3 introductory missions. Since we don’t want players who’ve already started to feel left out, we’ve ALSO quietly awarded 20 card packs to everyone already playing! Note you may need to restart your client for the card packs to appear. Enjoy!