GAME FOR HARDCORES - GEOJELLY IS RELASING TODAY

🎮 Announcement: GeoJelly Now Available on Steam! 🌍🍬

We are thrilled to announce that the long-awaited day has arrived! Today marks the official release of GeoJelly, an exciting new game developed by our dedicated team. After six months of tireless effort and creativity, we are delighted to bring GeoJelly to the Steam gaming community!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2208040/GeoJelly/

🌟 About GeoJelly 🌟

GeoJelly is an immersive and captivating adventure that will transport players to a mesmerizing world filled with vibrant colors, challenging puzzles, and delightful jelly creatures. Set in a unique and ever-changing landscape, players will embark on an epic journey through a series of mind-bending levels that will put their problem-solving skills to the test.

📣 Get GeoJelly on Steam Today! 🎉

The wait is over! GeoJelly is now available on Steam, ready to deliver countless hours of immersive gameplay and captivating challenges. We want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to our dedicated team for their unwavering commitment and to our incredible community for their support and patience throughout the development process.

🌟 Uncover the Secrets of the Dystopian Laboratory 🌟

GeoJelly thrusts you into a dystopian world, where you find yourself trapped within the mysterious depths of a foreboding laboratory. As a courageous and resilient being, you must navigate treacherous platforming levels, outsmart the intricate traps, and collect diamonds required to unlock your path to liberation.

⚡ Master the Art of Timing and Precision ⌛🎯

GeoJelly will put your prediction skills to the ultimate test. Prepare to embrace the game's unique mechanics, where your ability to hold the jump button will determine the length and height of your jumps. With each leap, consider the timing and distance carefully, for it is the key to surmounting the laboratory's diabolical challenges.

