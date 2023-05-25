Hotfix 0.5.0.4

0.5.0.4 (5/24/2023)
- Bug fix - Non-modal popups not absorbing escape key.
- Bug fix - Vehicle Tracker shows delivery location actual names, rather than type names.
- Bug fix - Technical not being buildable.
- Bug fix - Air units not picking up from vehicles in strip mine terrain.
- Crash fix - Rare crash when delivering resources.
- Crash fix - Rare crash when deleting tubes sometimes.
- Reduced runtime Vulkan VRAM usage significantly. This will reduce Vulkan out of memory crashes when running with the Vulkan API.
- Improved load times.
Changed files in this update