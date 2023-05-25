 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MegaFactory Titan update for 25 May 2023

Hotfix 0.5.0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 11312309 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

0.5.0.4 (5/24/2023)

  • Bug fix - Non-modal popups not absorbing escape key.
  • Bug fix - Vehicle Tracker shows delivery location actual names, rather than type names.
  • Bug fix - Technical not being buildable.
  • Bug fix - Air units not picking up from vehicles in strip mine terrain.
  • Crash fix - Rare crash when delivering resources.
  • Crash fix - Rare crash when deleting tubes sometimes.
  • Reduced runtime Vulkan VRAM usage significantly. This will reduce Vulkan out of memory crashes when running with the Vulkan API.
  • Improved load times.

Changed files in this update

MegaFactory Titan Windows Depot 1803551
  • Loading history…
MegaFactory Titan Mac Depot 1803552
  • Loading history…
MegaFactory Titan Linux Depot 1803553
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link