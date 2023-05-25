Patch update: 1.1.22

Share · View all patches · Build 11312289 · Last edited 25 May 2023 – 03:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Greetings!

It's been a while, and we are back with this new 1.1.22 patch.

Introducing the Free Play mode! Enjoy the freedom of creating your own shapes. (You can find it in the main menu under "Practice Mode".)

Revamped the interface for Replay and Tsumego modes.

Optimized the frame rates of the main screen and in-game scenes, ensuring a smoother and seamless gameplay.

Addressed the issue that was preventing players from entering the game scene.

Updated and improved some of the translation issues

As always, If you encounter any issues or have suggestions, please don't hesitate to reach out to us.

Thank you for all the support!

- Studio Amateur