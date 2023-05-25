 Skip to content

InterNULL update for 25 May 2023

Small Update 1

Build 11312284 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-New Slide to the First Presentation (hint for how to draw boundaries)

-Music triggers are better

-Some materials are changed/fixed

-Other minor changes

