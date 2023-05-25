Small Update 1

-New Slide to the First Presentation (hint for how to draw boundaries)
-Music triggers are better
-Some materials are changed/fixed
-Other minor changes
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
-New Slide to the First Presentation (hint for how to draw boundaries)
-Music triggers are better
-Some materials are changed/fixed
-Other minor changes
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update