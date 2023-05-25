 Skip to content

SurvivalEXtreme update for 25 May 2023

NEW MICROCHIPS POWER UPS

NEW MICROCHIPS MACHINES:
-MICROCHIP CURE: INCREASES REVIVE TIME
-MICROCHIP RELOAD: REDUCE THE TIME TO RELOAD
-MICROCHIP SHIELD: REDUCES THE DAMAGE WITH THE SHIELD

