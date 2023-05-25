 Skip to content

Wild West Dynasty update for 25 May 2023

Hotfix v0.1.8251

Build 11312124

Hello cowboys and cowgirls!

Another hotfix to ease life in the West.

Fixed
  • Fixed the cutscene text synchronization.
  • Fixed the load of broken save with a house error.
  • Fixed a loading issue for various structures with modules loading wrong.
  • Fixed an issue with crafting, causing an operands error, displaying minus symbols in the inventory.
  • Fixed Pantry and Crop dryer issues.
  • Fixed placing furniture on a foundation D sized 5x12.
  • Fixed an issue where the purchase costs for skills were doubled.
  • Momma J should serve and distribute food properly now.
  • Naming the warehouse should now be consistent between different panels.
  • Fixed a bug that caused damage to a dismounting player on horseback.
Updated
  • Added audio for refilling a lantern (as feedback)
  • Several terrain updates like colorization and textures.

IMPORTANT: Some modules for houses could have disappeared, these modules can be replaced anew and will stay after replacement.

