Hotfix v0.1.8251

Share · View all patches · Build 11312124 · Last edited 25 May 2023 – 02:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Hello cowboys and cowgirls!

Another hotfix to ease life in the West.

Fixed

Fixed the cutscene text synchronization.

Fixed the load of broken save with a house error.

Fixed a loading issue for various structures with modules loading wrong.

Fixed an issue with crafting, causing an operands error, displaying minus symbols in the inventory.

Fixed Pantry and Crop dryer issues.

Fixed placing furniture on a foundation D sized 5x12.

Fixed an issue where the purchase costs for skills were doubled.

Momma J should serve and distribute food properly now.

Naming the warehouse should now be consistent between different panels.

Fixed a bug that caused damage to a dismounting player on horseback.

Added audio for refilling a lantern (as feedback)

Several terrain updates like colorization and textures.

IMPORTANT: Some modules for houses could have disappeared, these modules can be replaced anew and will stay after replacement.