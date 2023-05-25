Hotfix v0.1.8251

Hello cowboys and cowgirls!
Another hotfix to ease life in the West.
Fixed
- Fixed the cutscene text synchronization.
- Fixed the load of broken save with a house error.
- Fixed a loading issue for various structures with modules loading wrong.
- Fixed an issue with crafting, causing an operands error, displaying minus symbols in the inventory.
- Fixed Pantry and Crop dryer issues.
- Fixed placing furniture on a foundation D sized 5x12.
- Fixed an issue where the purchase costs for skills were doubled.
- Momma J should serve and distribute food properly now.
- Naming the warehouse should now be consistent between different panels.
- Fixed a bug that caused damage to a dismounting player on horseback.
Updated
- Added audio for refilling a lantern (as feedback)
- Several terrain updates like colorization and textures.
IMPORTANT: Some modules for houses could have disappeared, these modules can be replaced anew and will stay after replacement.
