Midinous update for 25 May 2023

Hotfix 1.1.5.4

Build 11312078

Patchnotes via Steam Community
1.1.5.4 Changelog
  • Fixed travelers disappearing if more than 500 were created in a sequence. They will now start to recycle, but only 500 will be visible at a time due to performance reasons. This won't affect the current points that are playing, however.
  • Slight performance increase when lots of travelers are on screen. If you're still having performance problems, try disabling traveler effects in the options menu.
  • Fixed an issue on Linux where sequences would hang up. This was due to the audio stream time struct returning 0, so everything would sit as if no time was passing. Now, an alternative timer is used if the time struct gives the audio callback function a 0.
Note: Apologies but this update will cause a settings reset.

