KayserRotz update for 25 May 2023

1.1.1 Update

1.1.1 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11312022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Fixed some text description errors

  2. The UI trigger logic for language settings has been modified, and now entering the language settings will default select English

Changed files in this update

