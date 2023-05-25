0.9.2 Patch Live Now!

tl;dr; New Minion Ability, New Minion Focused Character, Touch Support

Hi All,

This patch has both the 0.9.1 changes which were already live on the beta patch as well as some changes I made for 0.9.2. This will be the final patch for the minions (for now). I'm pretty happy with the 4 major content pieces added being the Spitball Minion, Snowman Minion, Alien Portal Minion, and the Little Toy Robot to act as the minion based character. I have a few more ideas like a dummy minion to taunt enemies or some sort of paper airplane minion that would follow the player around. Both of those are TBD and may very well not happen at all.

My next major goal is to work on way to make Act 2 feel unique, but more to come on that shortly. You can message me with ideas or bugs on the Official Discord or via the Steam discussion boards and I will likely implement your idea!

Thank you to all of you who have given me feedback and helped test new features. I'm getting very excited to be get closer and closer to the full 1.0 release.

Thanks for playing my little game. :)

Much love,

Aarimous

0.9.2 Patch Notes #2

New Character: Little Toy Robot : it's a cute little robot that has a unique movement patter flipping from king movement to a large burst of forward movement. It has some nice added base stats for minions, but at the cost of very low melee attack.

: it's a cute little robot that has a unique movement patter flipping from king movement to a large burst of forward movement. It has some nice added base stats for minions, but at the cost of very low melee attack. Reorganized the character unlock so the less fun characts are unlocked later. This should also reflect a better pacing for new movement patterns and game mechanics.

Adjusted relic unlocks to be paired up with specific character unlocks. This way each level-up should have more a theme to it. I will likely do another pass at this in coming patches.

0.9.1 Patch Notes #1