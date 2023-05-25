 Skip to content

木夕镇的午夜轮回Midnight cycle in Muxi Town update for 25 May 2023

Urgently fixed archive bug

Share · View all patches · Build 11311843 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The experience of old players is still stable, but new users have reported that there will be a file reading bug when saving the washing table at the beginning, so fix it immediately! I am very sorry for the bad experience I have brought you. Thank you for your immediate feedback, which has prevented other new player pages from experiencing this bug

