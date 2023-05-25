The experience of old players is still stable, but new users have reported that there will be a file reading bug when saving the washing table at the beginning, so fix it immediately! I am very sorry for the bad experience I have brought you. Thank you for your immediate feedback, which has prevented other new player pages from experiencing this bug
木夕镇的午夜轮回Midnight cycle in Muxi Town update for 25 May 2023
Urgently fixed archive bug
Patchnotes via Steam Community
