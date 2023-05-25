 Skip to content

E3pdr update for 25 May 2023

Fix bug - 24-05-2023

Build 11311824

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed bug when showing endgame screen, removed some options for choosing amount of enemy waves

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2206751 Depot 2206751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2206752 Depot 2206752
  • Loading history…
