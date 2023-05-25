Share · View all patches · Build 11311658 · Last edited 25 May 2023 – 01:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Hi,

This small update adds tagging system, slave management, and bug fixes. I know it is not much, but I spent the majority of my time on creating better graphical assets for the full release.

New features:

A new "Slave workers" button was added to the Base management window. Players can kill slave workers to get human blood and meat.

The price of slave workers varies depending on their age.

Training sliders now show the annual gain due to training.

A tagging system was added for better monster management. There are 8 tags available:

For crossbreeding

Favorite

Veteran

For organ removal

Available for sale

Expendable

Non-lethal combat only

For organ implantation

Bugs fixed: