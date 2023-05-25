Hi,
This small update adds tagging system, slave management, and bug fixes. I know it is not much, but I spent the majority of my time on creating better graphical assets for the full release.
New features:
A new "Slave workers" button was added to the Base management window. Players can kill slave workers to get human blood and meat.
The price of slave workers varies depending on their age.
Training sliders now show the annual gain due to training.
A tagging system was added for better monster management. There are 8 tags available:
- For crossbreeding
- Favorite
- Veteran
- For organ removal
- Available for sale
- Expendable
- Non-lethal combat only
- For organ implantation
Bugs fixed:
- Quest names are missing from the new messages button when the "Better readable font" option is on.
- False tooltip for the alchemist's skill at the character generation window
- The "Copy treatment" and "Cancel treatment" buttons don't update the upkeep cost
- Animation stuck if multiple monsters attack with the "Pack Attack" ability
- The lifespan of offspring was maximized to 25
- The upkeep cost is not updated when the creatures get treatment and get removed from Hatchling's Cabin.
Changed files in this update