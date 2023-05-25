Patch 2 is HERE!

Firmament Release Notes 1.0.3 e9770-p17406

Hey folks! Thanks for playing Firmament! :D We’ve got a lot of great fixes for you today. Here’s the list:

Adjusted some meshes around the large crane area in Curievale to help alleviate some “stuckage” issues, and added more checks to make sure that the crane generally won’t get stuck. We’ll have another upcoming patch that addresses some of these cases even more as well.

Various crash fixes for crashes folks were experiencing due to race conditions.

Various fixes for collision in areas that should not have been blocking the player, but were, and vice-versa.

More potential safeguards have been added for speeches getting missed, however, the majority of these issues should have been solved in Patch 1, and we have confirmed that save games that have been sent in so far to our support team that still report missing speeches do actually have speeches properly playing (they are just deliberately scarce in the part of the game folks may be playing in). The Mentor just needs to catch her breath sometimes!

Fixed the “visually impossible gears” (3-interlocked-gears problem) on the Spire bridges.

Fix for the crane arm in Curievale getting detached sometimes when you load a save game.

Added catch-all zones that should plop the player back to the nearest Zone mesh if they have fallen or exited a zone. This will prevent areas from suddenly unloading entirely.

Performance improvements to the St. Andrew conservatory interior by removing some other levels from being visible while being inside of the conservatory.

Lowered wall collision in the St. Andrew pumphouse around the omniwheel dock so that the player is not pushed out of the omniwheel when standing by the door.

Added collision safeguards to prevent players from getting stuck on top of the St. Andrew or Juleston bunkers when the bunkers raise.

Minor visual tweaks and fixes throughout the game.

Added a fix to prevent a faint breathing sound from being heard during the credits. (Yes, this is very creepy and we are glad it is fixed.)

Fixed some aggressive LODs in various places around Firmament that didn’t need to be so aggressive. Calm down, LODs!!!!!!!!

Moved clipboard in St. Andrew to a more discoverable location. Minor modifications to prop placement and collision to accommodate.

Transport pod - Added a player location auto-correction to the center of the pod when loading a save game. Will fix getting stuck, and potentially triggering a link when it shouldn't.

Fix for the gray square in the background of intro logos when using HDR.

Added a catch-all for the transport pod linking audio. If the age selection is enabled and the linking sound is playing and the player is not in the transport pod, it will stop playing.

Fixed a corner of the dive area in Curievale not hearing the dive audio when you are in the dive room.

Translucency sort priority tweak to fix the Transport Pod traveling effect on the windows

Fix for the Juleston bunker wanting to raise/lower even if there is no power after returning to the bunker once trying to open it once already.

Fix for unloading of the St. Andrew spire interior if you run up and down the walkway toward it quickly.

Fix for Juleston elevator potentially pushing the player off of it in VR if you were to hug the very back/side of the elevator as it ascends.

Fixes to both the airlock/vat water and also the ocean water, to make the specular highlight a LOT less flickery/flashy on low settings.

Made it much harder for folks to get stuck on the battery grid puzzle bridges.

Fix for being able to take the dive suit out of the dive area and tromp around with it like a madman all around Firmament.

If you encounter an issue with the game, whether a crash, soft block, graphical issue, or anything else, please follow the instructions here to get us the information we need to look into the issue you are encountering: https://steamcommunity.com/app/754890/discussions/0/3826415752024788425/

We would be MORE than happy to help you!!!!

Thanks again, folks!

Cheers,

Hannah