- Environment Blasts now appear only on boss waves;
- Changed the user interface (Skills tab in the main menu);
- Additional magic effect around the dragon when charging ultimate;
- Arrival of elemental Morphs;
- Can now be Morphed: Fireball, Frost Beam, Lightning Chain and Tornado.
Ancient Guardians: The Dragon update for 25 May 2023
1.21.0 Update Details
