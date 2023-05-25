 Skip to content

Ancient Guardians: The Dragon update for 25 May 2023

1.21.0 Update Details

Build 11311585

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Environment Blasts now appear only on boss waves;
  • Changed the user interface (Skills tab in the main menu);
  • Additional magic effect around the dragon when charging ultimate;
  • Arrival of elemental Morphs;
  • Can now be Morphed: Fireball, Frost Beam, Lightning Chain and Tornado.

Changed files in this update

