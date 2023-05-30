Update 1.1.3 | Patch Notes

Reporting in Commanders,

The following report contains intel on some minor changes including fixes that have been deployed:

Balance

Increased the range of Mortars to better deal with Tanks.

Fixes

Fixed an issue where Siege Artillery was not dealing damage to Fort Pillboxes.

Fixed an issue where destroyed Fort Pillboxes would linger too long.

Fixed an issue where the full supply cost of an Air Mission was refunded upon refueling. There is now no refund after an Air Mission.

Fixed multiple issues with incorrect supply refund amounts when withdrawing Infantry and Tanks.

Thank you always for your feedback. Let know about your experiences on the front here on Steam, as well as on our Twitter and Facebook channels!