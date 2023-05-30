 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Great War: Western Front™ update for 30 May 2023

Update 1.1.3 | Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 11311478 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Reporting in Commanders,

The following report contains intel on some minor changes including fixes that have been deployed:

Balance
  • Increased the range of Mortars to better deal with Tanks.
Fixes
  • Fixed an issue where Siege Artillery was not dealing damage to Fort Pillboxes.
  • Fixed an issue where destroyed Fort Pillboxes would linger too long.
  • Fixed an issue where the full supply cost of an Air Mission was refunded upon refueling. There is now no refund after an Air Mission.
  • Fixed multiple issues with incorrect supply refund amounts when withdrawing Infantry and Tanks.

Thank you always for your feedback. Let know about your experiences on the front here on Steam, as well as on our Twitter and Facebook channels!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2109371 Depot 2109371
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link