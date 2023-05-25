Update Notes for 1.0.4

It's now possible play the entire game with just the keyboard:

WASD - Move obstacles and/or kill enemies by firing the wisp energy;

Cursor Keys - Move player;

E - Activate lever;

R - Restart from checkpoint;

Fixed issue that occurred after loading a checkpoint (player position not set correctly);

Fixed the position of the obstacles when near a jump platform;

Fixed issue caused by the new fast movement option (timing between obstacles and enemies were wrong);