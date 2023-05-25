 Skip to content

Path To Gaea update for 25 May 2023

Update Notes for 1.0.4

Build 11311242

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • It's now possible play the entire game with just the keyboard:
    WASD - Move obstacles and/or kill enemies by firing the wisp energy;
    Cursor Keys - Move player;
    E - Activate lever;
    R - Restart from checkpoint;

  • Fixed issue that occurred after loading a checkpoint (player position not set correctly);

  • Fixed the position of the obstacles when near a jump platform;

  • Fixed issue caused by the new fast movement option (timing between obstacles and enemies were wrong);

  • The spider and the bee can now kill each other;

Changed files in this update

