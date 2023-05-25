-
It's now possible play the entire game with just the keyboard:
WASD - Move obstacles and/or kill enemies by firing the wisp energy;
Cursor Keys - Move player;
E - Activate lever;
R - Restart from checkpoint;
Fixed issue that occurred after loading a checkpoint (player position not set correctly);
Fixed the position of the obstacles when near a jump platform;
Fixed issue caused by the new fast movement option (timing between obstacles and enemies were wrong);
The spider and the bee can now kill each other;
Path To Gaea update for 25 May 2023
Update Notes for 1.0.4
