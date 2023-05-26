Dreamcutter OUT NOW!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2163030/Dreamcutter/
DREAMCUTTER IS OUT NOW ON STEAM!
Haley and her friend Lucia have been trapped inside Haley's mind and are trying to get out! Finding The Dreamcutter, a mysterious scythe with an ulterior motive, promises sexy rewards and a chance at escape. What strange dangers and exotic encounters will you find inside your own mind?
-A Sexy Story Trapped In Your Mind!
+Discover what the dream world is all about with cutscenes and dialouge between characters
+Unlock the story as well as plenty of sexy and lust filled moments to remember
- Collect coins to buy upgrades to expand the game
- Experiment with your scythe! See what you can do and where you can go!
**SO WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR?
TAKE BACK YOUR MIND AND BODY
DREAMCUTTER
This has been a labor of love from TenPenny X Shady Corner. Help us show the world what Dreamcutter really is. Wishlist, buy it, play it, and leave a review! We want to hear about your Sexy Sidescrolling Slashin' Dreamcutter adventure!
- Shades
**