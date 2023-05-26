 Skip to content

Dreamcutter update for 26 May 2023

Dreamcutter OUT NOW!

Dreamcutter update for 26 May 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2163030/Dreamcutter/
DREAMCUTTER IS OUT NOW ON STEAM!

Haley and her friend Lucia have been trapped inside Haley's mind and are trying to get out! Finding The Dreamcutter, a mysterious scythe with an ulterior motive, promises sexy rewards and a chance at escape. What strange dangers and exotic encounters will you find inside your own mind?

-A Sexy Story Trapped In Your Mind!
+Discover what the dream world is all about with cutscenes and dialouge between characters
+Unlock the story as well as plenty of sexy and lust filled moments to remember

  • Collect coins to buy upgrades to expand the game
  • Experiment with your scythe! See what you can do and where you can go!

**SO WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR?

TAKE BACK YOUR MIND AND BODY

DREAMCUTTER


This has been a labor of love from TenPenny X Shady Corner. Help us show the world what Dreamcutter really is. Wishlist, buy it, play it, and leave a review! We want to hear about your Sexy Sidescrolling Slashin' Dreamcutter adventure!

  • Shades
    **
