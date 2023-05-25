Beyond the Long Night update - and 30% discount!

Hello Explorers,

We are excited to announce that Beyond the Long Night is included in The Quintessential Yogscast Games Sale with a 30% discount! If that news was not exciting enough we have also been hard at work with a new update.

In this update you will find some great quality of life upgrades, including rebindable controls, an accessible font for English speaking players, and improvements to text legibility that will be especially helpful for those using the Steam Deck to play the game. A full list of changes can be found below:

CHANGES:

Controls are now rebindable on both Gamepad and Keyboard & Mouse

You can now change the font to an accessible one when playing the game in English

You can now change the highlight colour of the "highlight enemies" option

Improved the legibility of text across the board

Updated the UI for Button Prompts

Fixed a bug where the speed run challenge & achievement unlocked at the wrong run time

Fixed a bug where you could highlight both difficulty presets in the boot up accessibility menu at the same time

Replaced the localised text in the accessibility menu with professionally translated versions

If a translation cannot be found for a text line, we now default to English

Fixed a journal entry for Umpa not triggering if the player beat their last run.

Fixed a save corruption bug if the player pressed a button in the Game Over screen multiple times

Fixed an extremely rare case where the player could get locked inside of the Tutorial area

You no longer lose your hat when you travel back from the Strange Dimension

Fixed a bug where your max health would load incorrectly when loading back into a run

You can now skip the good ending cutscene and sequence if you have triggered the good ending sequence before

Fixed Tetchy and Dopey getting stuck in areas that were behind destructible walls when they follow the player

Fixed a bug where the Gatekeeper of the Overworld boss would continue playing looped audio infinitely if you died during one of the sequences.

Fixed a bug where Superpower Upgrades would remain applied to your bullets after Short Lived Immortality had finished.

Minor optimisations

