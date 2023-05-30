Hotfox Notes - 5/30/23

Hey Custodians,
We’ve just released a hotfix which includes multiple bug fixes and balancing changes. Please see the hotfix notes below for more details:
BUG FIXES
- We have fixed an issue which caused Incinerator Traps to be able to shoot through blocks with a specific Trap layout.
- We’ve also fixed an issue which caused Incinerator Traps to be able to shoot through Plasma Sentinel Traps.
- Traps placed behind a Holocube equipped with the Second Wave Mod should now trigger as intended after the GenMat has been collected.
**BALANCING CHANGES
ADVISOR BOOSTS: **
- The duration of the Boosts granted by the Hardware, Weapons, Traps, and Suits Advisors have been increased with a base duration of 1 hour at Advisor Level 1, and +2 minutes will be added to the duration per Level for a maximum of 4.3 hours at Level 100.
- The duration of the Boosts granted by the Guards Advisor have been increased with a base duration of 3 hours at Advisor Level 1, and +10 minutes will be added to the duration per Level for a maximum of 19.5 hours at Level 100.
- The costs to purchase Advisor Boosts have been rebalanced. The new costs are as follows:
- Hardware Advisor – Deathgarden (GenMat Boost)
- Grade 1: Synthite: 100 - Parts: 100
- Grade 2: No change
- Grade 3: Synthite: 500 - Parts: 500
- Guards Advisor – Power & Glory (Prestige Boost)
- Grade 1: Cells: 50 - Parts: 100
- Grade 2: Cells: 75 - Parts: 300
- Grade 3: Cells: 100 - Parts: 500
- Traps Advisor – Strip Mine (Synthite Boost)
- Grade 1: Cells: No change - Parts: 100
- Grade 2: Cells: No change - Parts: 100
- Grade 3: Cells: No change - Parts: 500
- Weapons Advisor – Spoils of War (Parts Boost)
- Grade 1: Cells: No change - Synthite: 100
- Grade 2: Cells: No change - Synthite: 300
- Grade 3: Cells: No change - Synthite: 500
- Suits Advisor – Watchman (Intel)
- Grade 1: Cells: 50
- Grade 2: Cells: 75
- Grade 3: Cells: 100
- The weight distribution for the Spoils of War and Strip Mine Advisor boost effects have also been slightly adjusted to put more weight on small Synthite and Parts drops, and less to medium and large drops.
CHAMPION OUTPOSTS
- The number of Raids required to unlock Champion Outposts have been increased on all difficulties. The new requirements are:
- Normal: 5
- Dangerous: 4
- Brutal: 3
- The Track Rewards for Champion Outposts have also been increased. The new rewards are:
- Parts: 250
- Synthite: 250
HARDWARE:
- The crafting costs for Hardware has been increased slightly. The new crafting costs are as follows:
- Spike Drive: 20 Parts
- Blast Grenade: 20 Parts
- Flash Barrier: 30 Parts
- Phoenix Pod: 50 Parts
-The Meet Your Maker Team
Changed files in this update