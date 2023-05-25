Purple Noise Echo is officially OUT NOW!

This is it!!!

Purple Noise Echo is officially released today !

Purple Noise Echo was born from the desire to tell the story of wandering in a hostile environment, the need to understand to cross the world.

Its references come both from literature regarding the notion of group whose members have particular skills, but also from board games where the environment is built and changes in front of the players.

The first prototype was in fact a board game.

The design of Purple Noise Echo has never been guided by the needs of the market, it's the fruit of a free and personal path which in the end produces an experience that mixes genres and that I myself have difficulty classifying.

Developing a game alone, next to my daily work and my family life, was not an easy task. It required me to know how to question the ambitions of the game, its scope, to rationalize its design. I had to focus on the core of the game, to make it stand on its own and offer the player the experience I was hoping to share.

It's been a long road, with a lot of questioning, learning about my own way of designing a game alone from start to finish. I think that, more than any other project I've done, this is the one where the design was most shaped by its constraints. It's been a slow shaping, and at the same time I don't see how it could be any other way today, so I figure I've got something there.

The numerous exchanges and meetings with the indie developer community, as well as the contact with the players, helped me a lot to understand how to go through this process.

The game is far from perfect, it could perhaps benefit from more complexity content, but I believe I have managed to reduce it to its core. And, by building from there on a reduced scope, to give it a unity, to make it a whole that I am satisfied with.

Anyway, this project represents something very special to me, and I hope it will be appreciated for what it is.

If you do so, please let people know about it, and share your feedback.

Enjoy the game!