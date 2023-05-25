 Skip to content

Kaion Tale MMORPG update for 25 May 2023

Go for that Kills!

Share · View all patches · Build 11310395 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Refactor Show Kill: add sound and view upgraded.
  • Faction restriction removed for all places: Now can go to forest and neverwinter zones of all factions.
  • Add teleport to the other City.
  • Reduce Armor and HP of all Bosses: Silmano, Demon, Venesa and Andrei.
  • Drop Silmano fixed.

