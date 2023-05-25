Espresso Tycoon - RELEASE DATE - 7th of June!

Dear Coffee Lovers,

The day we've been waiting for (and we know you've been waiting too 😊) has arrived! We are incredibly proud to announce that...

Espresso Tycoon is coming to Steam on the 7th of June!

We have prepared 10 different locations for you and approximately 1,000 decorative elements. You'll find lots of ingredients and toppings to create delicious coffees, as well as a unique tool to draw your own Latte Art... and many, many more features!

We put a lot of heart, energy, and work into this project. We are tremendously excited that we will soon be able to share it with the whole world!

Of course, we wouldn't be here without you – our players.

Thank you for your support, trust, and understanding. We are glad that you liked our demo so much, and also our Prologue (by the way, it was you who chose the location for the Prologue 😊).

We hope you will love the full version of Espresso Tycoon as much as we do!

So... are we all set for the 7th of June? 😉