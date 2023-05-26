A patch and a gift

Hi everyone,

A patch

We have a small patch today that adds some nice changes and requested fixes by you guys. Here are the notes:

Changed sensitivity of mouse inputs by lowering them when zooming in with a weapon scope.

Changed horse water and reflection powerups to reduce recoil by half.

Changed powerups to be attracted to the player if very close.

Changed +attack and reflection to be less loud.

Fixed issue where gem staff with explosive ammo did too much damage.

Fixed issue where changing a weapon stat could crash.

Fixed issue where enter key couldn't be bound to activate.

Fixed issue where topaz upgrades would be there when starting the game with no topaz mod.

Fixed issue where some weapons wouldn't support homing properly.

Fixed issue where you could be put inside a door after drowning in water.

A gift

You may have seen some cards for the game pop up into your inventory. That's right, we added community items. These are super sweet and you should definitely check them out. The animated backgrounds, avatars and frames are especially sweet, but the emotions and stickers are pretty great too. All of these were made by Brouzouf Jones(enemy artist) of course. Some examples:

Console version

The console versions are out! All of them. This is mostly handled by Feardemic, so for more information or for help, contact them. You can go on their website(https://www.feardemic-games.com/) or their Discord: https://discord.com/invite/6ECZhExu96

Patches are coming for them too.

Daddy 2.0

I'm expecting a second child by the end of June, so this'll really put a break into what I'm working on. I'll still be interacting with the community and answering questions, but it'll be at a minimum. I can't tell you what I'm working on yet, but I can say that it's actual new NR content and it's going to be awesome...

That's about it for today!

