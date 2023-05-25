NEW IN VERSION 1.23

New main quests
Unlock the cave in Castrum to get access to a tin mine and prepare a raiding expedition to the wild lands. You will unlock new constructions, resources and craft recipes that will help you progress the mine, establish a stable income of tin ore and get ready for future locations and quests.
Hunting Grounds
Visit a new location next to the Stone Quarry that is perfect for collecting herbs (flax, grass, medicinal), hunting deer and chopping wood. Don't forget that it resets upon each entry.
Other changes:
- Medicinal herbs can be eaten to obtain 10 health points;
- Health potions can now be crafted for energy (or delegated to workers as usual);
- Effects from potions are no longer erased when moving between locations;
- New animal - deer, replaced rabbits in the Pine Forest, also drops meat, runs away from players;
- Stone Quarry improvements to make it more dynamic.
