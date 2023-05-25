NEW IN VERSION 1.23

New main quests

Unlock the cave in Castrum to get access to a tin mine and prepare a raiding expedition to the wild lands. You will unlock new constructions, resources and craft recipes that will help you progress the mine, establish a stable income of tin ore and get ready for future locations and quests.

Hunting Grounds

Visit a new location next to the Stone Quarry that is perfect for collecting herbs (flax, grass, medicinal), hunting deer and chopping wood. Don't forget that it resets upon each entry.

Other changes: