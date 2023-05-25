MicroWorks Patch 1.08: [FREE 4 ALL UPDATE]

The big day has finally come. Patch 1.08 is finally live, including, aside from your usual plate of fixes and QoL improvements, a brand new XP leveling system, skins & auras customization options, custom emotes, and most importantly, the 100% price tag cutoff!

MicroWorks is free to keep, now and forever. Get the gang together!

Brand new leveling system - earn XP by playing and performing well, and use it to unlock new skins and auras for your Kai!

Custom emotes - party pass owners can now customize their emote wheel and upload custom emotes that everyone can see!

Merged chat & voice mute into a single block feature. Blocking a user, aside from muting them, will also block their custom assets, such as custom emotes. User blocks will persist even if you quit the game.

Moved network messages to the ISteamNetworkingMessages interface. This should result in faster, and more secure connections.

Major improvements and optimizations to Kai's 3D model, along with the Karts & Jetfrogs.

Implemented 3D preview in the Sandbox color picker.

Improved Kai Karts boost pads: They will now boost you in the direction they are facing, rather than the direction you are facing, and have extra effects for better feedback.

Added spawn invulnerability to Jump The Rope, Dodgeball, and Kai With A Flag.

Exploding barrels in "Don't Blow Up" will now blow up other nearby barrels in a chain reaction.

Explosion radius indicators will now only show up for beginners in "Don't Blow Up".

Explosion radius in exploding barrels will now grow with each speed up level in "Don't Blow up".

Reduced bomb throw charge time to 1 second.

Increased bomb & coconut explosion radius.

Dual railguns will now deal half the knockback when fired.

Implemented team auto-balancing in team gamemodes. You are now defending.

Added a notification for late joiners in lives based gamemodes to inform them they must wait for the next game to respawn.

Players who switch to spectators during lives based gamemodes will now properly have their lives removed.

Added pagination to workshop cosmetic selector.

Added ducks.

FIXED:

Fixed oven explosion debris not being properly set up as debris.

Fixed softlock in Tutorial involving pushing the Kai dummy back into the previous courses. You can't save him, guys.

Fixed bad transition to spectator view when dying in Trivia Mastermind (in Survival).

Fixed correct answer sound not playing on third streak in Trivia Mastermind.

Fixed Jetfrogs & Ghosthunt not ending early properly in Survival.

Fixed hunters getting lives deducted before the blindfold period ends in Survival Ghosthunt.

Fixed an issue where players would get teleported back and be unable to progress in Kai Karts.

Fixed addition equations missing from "Type The Answer".

Fixed an issue where the workshop cosmetic selector would break after a refresh.

Fixed an issue where specific scaling on workshop cosmetics would cause black screens for other players.

Fixed workshop cosmetic z-fighting when setting the Z scale to 0.

Fixed being unable to set certain keybinds.

Fixed "Invert Mouse" setting inverting the X axis.

Party Pass

The Party Pass is a single one-time purchase DLC that unlocks all features that are not part of the free version of MicroWorks, and also grants you with some dope digital bonuses.

Everyone who already bought the game before the F2P transition will receive it for free, but if you haven't gotten the game yet, give it a check!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2355460/MicroWorks__Party_Pass/

Developer Projection

Boy... preparing this update was tiring. But nevertheless, we're very proud and happy with how it turned out! It feels like the definitive edition of our little game, and we feel we've managed to strike a good balance between turning the game accessible to everyone while allowing ourselves to continue earning from it (at least a little bit).

Thank you to everyone who patiently waited for this update through all these months, and we truly hope it doesn't disappoint.

Now what are you waiting for? Let's get playin!