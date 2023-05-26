 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rocket Bot Royale update for 26 May 2023

Season 21: Temple Tantrum

Share · View all patches · Build 11308511 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

SEASON TWENTY ONE: TEMPLE TANTRUM!!

Welcome to the Temple Tantrum season! Explore the mystic world of an ancient temple, filled with treasures, secrets, and intense battles!

Unlock the new Temple themed cosmetics in the Season Pass before time runs out!

In celebration of Pride month, we are introducing a special edition Rainbow Tank to the shop! Show your support and unleash some colorful mayhem on the battlefield!

Gameplay Improvements:

We've implemented tweaks to help limit boosting in Ranked Royale mode, promoting fair play and an even playing field. Let's keep the battles intense and balanced for everyone!

SEASON 21 UPDATE NOTES:
• Tuned trophies for Ranked Royale mode
• NEW: Custom Tank designed by KleinerSpino - Season 19 Winner
• NEW: Temple skins

And as we do every Season, we will be awarding a FULLY CUSTOMIZED TANK to the Season Winner, designed to their specifications by our tank designer, so jump into the new RANKED ROYALE MODE, and battle your way to the top of the Trophy pile!

-Team RBR

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1748392 Depot 1748392
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1748393 Depot 1748393
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1748394 Depot 1748394
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link