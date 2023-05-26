Season 21: Temple Tantrum

Share · View all patches · Build 11308511 · Last edited 26 May 2023 – 22:09:16 UTC by Wendy

SEASON TWENTY ONE: TEMPLE TANTRUM!!

Welcome to the Temple Tantrum season! Explore the mystic world of an ancient temple, filled with treasures, secrets, and intense battles!

Unlock the new Temple themed cosmetics in the Season Pass before time runs out!

In celebration of Pride month, we are introducing a special edition Rainbow Tank to the shop! Show your support and unleash some colorful mayhem on the battlefield!

Gameplay Improvements:

We've implemented tweaks to help limit boosting in Ranked Royale mode, promoting fair play and an even playing field. Let's keep the battles intense and balanced for everyone!

SEASON 21 UPDATE NOTES:

• Tuned trophies for Ranked Royale mode

• NEW: Custom Tank designed by KleinerSpino - Season 19 Winner

• NEW: Temple skins

And as we do every Season, we will be awarding a FULLY CUSTOMIZED TANK to the Season Winner, designed to their specifications by our tank designer, so jump into the new RANKED ROYALE MODE, and battle your way to the top of the Trophy pile!

-Team RBR