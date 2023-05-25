Update Hotfix: 25 May 2023 - 11308494

Hey fight fans,
This update is a hotfix, which means it's purely focused on fixing important bugs with the latest content update of the game (ICYMI: Our latest content update introduced three new fighters, three new venues, AI changes, and more. You can read the notes for the Italian Dragon Update here).
Update notes for the hotfix are listed below - 11308494.
-
Joe Calzaghe's fighter ratings were incorrect. We've corrected them and adjusted his overall rating in the light heavyweight and middleweight divisions.
-
Fixed an issue with Joe Frazier that meant players/AI were unable to hit him with any body shots.
Changed files in this update