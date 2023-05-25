Live Update 0.34.5 Change List

Fixes:
- Fixed navmesh on western docks stair case
- Fixed stability issues when joining/leaving groups
- Fixed spam error messages when disbanding a group
- Fixed issues of group travel not working as intended
- Fixed a bug where certain item swaps in and out of pockets would be unnecessarily blocked by the item not being bait
- Fixed issue where trade button would sometimes be disabled even when the player had offered items of equal or greater value (by removing trader leeway)
- Fixed Blowfish consumption effect
- Fixed the infinite “Flute of the Charmer” bug
- Various Typo fixes
Changes:
- Various performance improvements in Kasa
- Added so that you can now merge groups together if you stand next to another group
- Turned the Souvenir Hawker around
- Added a new trader to Kasa
- Small change to the description of “Stone from Humble Bridge”
- Added a new Endeavour and item to Kasa
- Updated the inventories of certain general merchants to include “crafted” tradegood items
- Added notice to backer item descriptions
- Created an alternative way to remove the “Eye of the Taker” curse
