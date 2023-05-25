 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Book of Travels update for 25 May 2023

Live Update 0.34.5 Change List

Share · View all patches · Build 11308321 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fixes:
  • Fixed navmesh on western docks stair case
  • Fixed stability issues when joining/leaving groups
  • Fixed spam error messages when disbanding a group
  • Fixed issues of group travel not working as intended
  • Fixed a bug where certain item swaps in and out of pockets would be unnecessarily blocked by the item not being bait
  • Fixed issue where trade button would sometimes be disabled even when the player had offered items of equal or greater value (by removing trader leeway)
  • Fixed Blowfish consumption effect
  • Fixed the infinite “Flute of the Charmer” bug
  • Various Typo fixes
Changes:
  • Various performance improvements in Kasa
  • Added so that you can now merge groups together if you stand next to another group
  • Turned the Souvenir Hawker around
  • Added a new trader to Kasa
  • Small change to the description of “Stone from Humble Bridge”
  • Added a new Endeavour and item to Kasa
  • Updated the inventories of certain general merchants to include “crafted” tradegood items
  • Added notice to backer item descriptions
  • Created an alternative way to remove the “Eye of the Taker” curse

Changed files in this update

Book of Travels Windows 32bit Depot 1152341
  • Loading history…
Book of Travels OSX 64bit Depot 1152342
  • Loading history…
Book of Travels Windows 64bit Depot 1152344
  • Loading history…
Book of Travels Linux 64bit Depot 1152345
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link