The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition update for 31 May 2023

The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition Patch Notes - v1.3

The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition Patch Notes - v1.3

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings employees of Halcyon,

The Board is interrupting your scheduled break time with a special announcement: Spacer's Choice Edition v1.3 is available now! We appreciate your patience and hope these resolutions improve your time with us in the Halcyon colony.

This update includes the following:

Performance:

  • Hitching improvements
  • PSO cache improvements to fix hitching issues
  • Rebalanced SSGI settings
  • Updated environment asset to reduce stutter in Roseway
  • Fixed ghosting issues caused by FSR

Stability:

  • Fixed crash when unequipping items in the options wheel
  • Fixed various rare crashes

General:

  • LOD fixes across different environments
  • Reduced flickering in Emerald Vale
  • Fixed rare T-posing bug in Eridanos
  • Fixed wrong inventory tooltip when playing with gamepad
  • Fixed various clipping issues
  • Fixed various popping issues
  • Optimized rock shaders on Monarch
  • Fixed offset map in Pit on Tartarus
  • Fixed minor issues caused by FSR
  • Fixed bug where SMC is on fire when first arriving in Gorgon
  • Various bug fixes

Encountering a bug not listed above? Contact our support team directly to report issues.

Changed files in this update

