The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition Patch Notes - v1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 11308005 · Last edited 1 June 2023 – 01:26:25 UTC by Wendy

Greetings employees of Halcyon,

The Board is interrupting your scheduled break time with a special announcement: Spacer's Choice Edition v1.3 is available now! We appreciate your patience and hope these resolutions improve your time with us in the Halcyon colony.

This update includes the following:

Performance:

Hitching improvements

PSO cache improvements to fix hitching issues

Rebalanced SSGI settings

Updated environment asset to reduce stutter in Roseway

Fixed ghosting issues caused by FSR

Stability:

Fixed crash when unequipping items in the options wheel

Fixed various rare crashes

General:

LOD fixes across different environments

Reduced flickering in Emerald Vale

Fixed rare T-posing bug in Eridanos

Fixed wrong inventory tooltip when playing with gamepad

Fixed various clipping issues

Fixed various popping issues

Optimized rock shaders on Monarch

Fixed offset map in Pit on Tartarus

Fixed minor issues caused by FSR

Fixed bug where SMC is on fire when first arriving in Gorgon

Various bug fixes

Encountering a bug not listed above? Contact our support team directly to report issues.