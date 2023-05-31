The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition Patch Notes - v1.3

Greetings employees of Halcyon,
The Board is interrupting your scheduled break time with a special announcement: Spacer's Choice Edition v1.3 is available now! We appreciate your patience and hope these resolutions improve your time with us in the Halcyon colony.
This update includes the following:
Performance:
- Hitching improvements
- PSO cache improvements to fix hitching issues
- Rebalanced SSGI settings
- Updated environment asset to reduce stutter in Roseway
- Fixed ghosting issues caused by FSR
Stability:
- Fixed crash when unequipping items in the options wheel
- Fixed various rare crashes
General:
- LOD fixes across different environments
- Reduced flickering in Emerald Vale
- Fixed rare T-posing bug in Eridanos
- Fixed wrong inventory tooltip when playing with gamepad
- Fixed various clipping issues
- Fixed various popping issues
- Optimized rock shaders on Monarch
- Fixed offset map in Pit on Tartarus
- Fixed minor issues caused by FSR
- Fixed bug where SMC is on fire when first arriving in Gorgon
- Various bug fixes
Encountering a bug not listed above? Contact our support team directly to report issues.
