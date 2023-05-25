 Skip to content

BarnFinders update for 25 May 2023

Patch_01_Barn Finders: Bid Wars

Howdy Barn Finders,

As promised, we have been working hard to ensure that the new "Bid Wars" DLC meets your expectations. Today, we are pleased to announce the release of our first patch, which includes the following changes:

  • Fixed missing achievement registration.
  • Improved first-time experience with a confirmation button.
  • Fixed issues with audio not affected by volume levels in options menu.

If you encounter any further issues with Steam achievements, we strongly encourage you to contact our support team. Please attach your save files when submitting your report.

Thank you for your continued support and valuable feedback. We greatly appreciate your input, as it helps us enhance the game. We look forward to seeing your achievements and sharing in your success!

Duality Games Devs

