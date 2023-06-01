Daydream: Prologue - Update 1.1.4

Share · View all patches · Build 11307741 · Last edited 1 June 2023 – 09:32:24 UTC by Wendy

Hello dreamers,

We are happy to present you with Update 1.1.4!

What will you find there?

Bug fixes.

Increased response speed and character movement.

Tuned the Bear's AI (now it responds more quickly to commands).

Added new cutscene, pictures, hankies as hints.

Reworked some of the puzzles (the problem with the bag and the bottle in the window, and added a hint on the winding staircase that you must take the leap to jump over the hole.

Thanks for sharing your feedback, which helps us improve our prologue!

Add the game to the wishlist to celebrate the release day with us - June 14!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1542110/Daydream_Forgotten_Sorrow/

About the game

Daydream: Forgotten Sorrow stars a boy named Griffin as he embarks on a journey to face his fears alongside his teddy bear companion Birly. As Griffin learns to confront haunting memories amidst floating castles and enchanted forests, he’ll come to discover the mystery of this newfound world.

Key Features

A touching story made for everyone

Command an adorable teddy bear companion

Intelligent puzzles

A charming and mysterious universe

Unbridled (and sometimes scary!) fantasy fun

Thank you! 🧸