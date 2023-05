Share · View all patches · Build 11307717 · Last edited 25 May 2023 – 16:09:33 UTC by Wendy

Finally, after 1 whole year full of work, the cruise has come! I hope you enjoy drifting with the cruise while enjoying the views and the music. I have nothing more to say, now is your time, captains!

P.D.: I'll be carefully reading and listening to your reviews!