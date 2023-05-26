Urban Tale Update: Enhancements, Fixes & More!

Dear players,

We are thrilled to announce a new update for Urban Tale, making the game even better than before. Your feedback and support have been invaluable in shaping this update. Here's what you can expect:

Improvements: We have implemented various enhancements to enhance your gameplay experience.

New logics: We have added new logical elements to enrich the game mechanics.

New colliders and paths: We have introduced additional colliders and pathways to improve navigation in certain areas.

Bug fixes: We have addressed several issues and bugs that were reported on our Discord channel. Speaking of which, don't forget to join our Discord community for the latest news and discussions:

Specific changes include:

**

🔫Crime career:🔫

We have added a new feature that allows you to quit the role of a Gangster at any level, providing more flexibility in your gameplay progression.



🌻Florist career:🌻

Level 2 now includes additional text, offering more guidance on starting the level and triggering the cash register.



Burning bins at night now feature new animations, adding to the atmospheric elements of the game. Additionally, some neon lights have been replaced with new animation cycles.



⏹Collider adjustments:⏹

The colliders in the Bakeries (all zones) have been extended to address an issue where players were getting stuck. Now you can move freely without any obstacles.



🏞️Park area in Winter:🏞️

** We have made similar adjustments to the snowmen, extending their colliders. Additionally, park benches and trash cans have been repositioned for better accessibility.

Also, don't forget to check out our other game currently in development, Plague: London 1665, and Wishlist it on Steam to stay up-to-date on its development progress!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2225010/Plague_London_1665/

Thank you for your continued support and feedback. We hope you enjoy these updates and have a fantastic time exploring the world of Urban Tale. Stay tuned for more exciting news and updates in the future.